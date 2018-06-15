Rick Diamond/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 7:03 AM
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
After Sophia Bush said marrying Chad Michael Murray was "not a thing I actually really wanted to do," Murray's current wife is weighing in—with a laugh.
Bush and Murray, former One Tree Hill co-stars, became wife and husband in 2005 after getting engaged the year before. Five months after their wedding, it was revealed that they had split. In early 2006, Bush filed for an annulment and their divorce was finalized that December.
Fast forward 12 years later, the Incredibles 2 actress gave an interview to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, in which she explained how she ended up exchanging vows with a man she didn't actually want to marry.
"Because how do you let everybody down?" Bush said. "And how do you—what's the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time."
In the aftermath of the interview, Bush reacted to the media attention on Twitter. "When you're taking the piss out of yourself - b/c people can't let the past go & you really wish they would - & gossip rags try to turn it into inappropriate drama rather than self-deprication. Don't twist people's words, y'all. If it wasn't clear, I was making fun of MYSELF," she wrote online.
"And if all the years that have passed haven't made it WILDLY clear that we're all grown ups who've become the best versions of ourselves, then I just don't know what to say. And PS, if my teasing MYSELF on the radio today — for my past — hurt anyone's feelings, I am sorry."
#doitforthecrew #ikid #ilovemyhusband #familyman #IwanttobeChadwhenIgrowup #13yearslater #iwishpeaceandloveforall
A post shared by Sarah Roemer (@rooeemer) on
Murray and the actor's rep have also issued comments on the matter.
"Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love," his rep told People, calling the story "ludicrous." "Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children."
As the rep concluded, "He has completely moved on and doesn't feel the need to engage in this type of behavior."
Meanwhile, Murray himself seemed to react to the interview with a cartoon gif of Pinocchio's nose growing. "Do u know what I do every morning?" he also tweeted. "Wake in my loving family's embrace, make coffee & breakfast 4 the kiddos with my wife. Read 1-2 chapters in the Bible 2 start the day off right. Then we plan how 2 fill the day with love 4 my family & brethren. It's so simple yet so fulfilling."
As for Murray's wife of three years, Sarah Roemer poked fun at Bush's comments. Late Thursday, the actress shared a meme on her Instagram account that read, "Wait a second...my producers also made me marry Chad Michael Murray!"
"#13yearslater," she continued. "#iwishpeaceandloveforall."
Nikki Bella and John Cena Have ''Deeper'' Problems Than a Wedding in New Total Bellas Teaser: ''I've Been Miserable''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?