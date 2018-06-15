After Sophia Bush said marrying Chad Michael Murray was "not a thing I actually really wanted to do," Murray's current wife is weighing in—with a laugh.

Bush and Murray, former One Tree Hill co-stars, became wife and husband in 2005 after getting engaged the year before. Five months after their wedding, it was revealed that they had split. In early 2006, Bush filed for an annulment and their divorce was finalized that December.

Fast forward 12 years later, the Incredibles 2 actress gave an interview to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, in which she explained how she ended up exchanging vows with a man she didn't actually want to marry.

"Because how do you let everybody down?" Bush said. "And how do you—what's the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time."