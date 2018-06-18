No doubt, though, he'll be celebrating more than just turning 42. His relationship with Stefani—once brushed off by skeptics as a sure-to-be-short-lived rebound or so over-the-top that it simply must be fake—has rolled past the two-and-a-half year mark and right on by any claims that it's not the real deal.

Beyond being 100 percent authentic, the union, says the five-time Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year, is quite simply the best thing that ever happened to him. Yeah, going through his second divorce in a decade—this time from Miranda Lambert, the woman who'd loudly proclaimed such a separation wasn't an option—was admittedly not great. But after he and his fellow country powerhouse, 34, revealed the end of their four-year marriage in 2016, a surprising thing happened.

Stefani, his Voice cohort who he'd paid little notice to throughout their first season together in 2014 ("I mean, she was on the show, high five and 'good to see ya,'" he recalled), approached him and whispered she was going through the exact same thing. Within weeks she would announce that she'd left husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale.