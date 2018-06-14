When it comes to Dancing With the Stars, some pairings deserve more than just perfect 10's.

Earlier today, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson got fans cheering when they announced their engagement on Instagram.

"I can't wait to make you my wife," the professional dancer shared on Instagram after he got down on one knee and popped the question in Venice, Italy.

While the twosome deserves plenty of praise for their own love story, it has some fans thinking: Could Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert be next?

Shortly after the couple attended Julianne Hough's wedding, E! News went straight to the source and asked Derek about possibly taking the next step.