Kids grow up so fast don't they parents?!

Throwback Thursday is always a great time to relive fond memories of that epic event you went to or that awesome selfie you took when the lighting was absolutely perfect.

Or for Will Smith this week, it was the perfect time to showcase Willow Smith's fun personality that was already on display before she whipped her hair back and forth.

In an Instagram posted Thursday afternoon, the actor took fans back to his daughter's very first ballet class. What came next was never-before-seen footage we can't get enough of.

"I found this video of @willowsmith's first Ballet class. She was terrified!!" he shared. "She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from Fear. She thought that it was going to be Painful & that she wouldn't be good at it. #tbt."