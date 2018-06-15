11 Summer Sandals to Celebrate National Flip Flop Day in Style

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 5:00 AM

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Shoe shopping is no fun—said no one ever.

They always fit and, besides, they pretty much make or break any outfit. Let's just say shoe shopping is an activity pretty much loved by all. So, when a National shoe-related holiday rolls around, we're not mad about it.

Today, for instance, is National Flip Flop Day, which makes perfect sense since we're in middle of summer and it's hot out.

Instead of basic thongs (nothing against ‘em!) we're feeling these eleven summer sandals that you can wear all season long.

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Slip On Espadrilles

BUY IT: Free People Tuscan Slip On Espadrilles, $98

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Embellished & Floral

BUY IT: Soludos Embellished Floral Sandal, $129

Shopping: Summer Sandals

White Slides

BUY IT: Raye Emily Sandal, $128

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Clear & Strappy

BUY IT: Steve Madden Dasha Strappy Slide Sandal, $50

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Blue Suede

BUY IT: Sole Society Saxten Strappy Slide Sandal, $84 

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Metallic Slingback

BUY IT: Cole Haan Anica Sandal, $130

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Birkenstocks

BUY IT: BIRKENSTOCK Arizona' White Birko-Flor Sandal, $100

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Designer Slides

BUY IT: Gucci Pursuit '72 Slide' Sandals, $210

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Wraparound Gladiator

BUY IT: Free People Havana Wraparound Gladiator Sandal, $78

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Glitzy and Metallic

BUY IT: Kendall + Kylie Kennedy Slide Sandal, $44

Shopping: Summer Sandals

Studded & Bright

BUY IT: Topshop Rascal Studded Slide Sandal, $40

If the shoe fits, we say buy it! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

