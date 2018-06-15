11 Summer Sandals to Celebrate National Flip Flop Day in Style

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jun. 15, 2018 5:00 AM
Shoe shopping is no fun—said no one ever.
They always fit and, besides, they pretty much make or break any outfit. Let's just say shoe shopping is an activity pretty much loved by all. So, when a National shoe-related holiday rolls around, we're not mad about it.
Today, for instance, is National Flip Flop Day, which makes perfect sense since we're in middle of summer and it's hot out.
Instead of basic thongs (nothing against ‘em!) we're feeling these eleven summer sandals that you can wear all season long.
BUY IT: Free People Tuscan Slip On Espadrilles, $98
BUY IT: Soludos Embellished Floral Sandal, $129
BUY IT: Raye Emily Sandal, $128
BUY IT: Steve Madden Dasha Strappy Slide Sandal, $50
BUY IT: Sole Society Saxten Strappy Slide Sandal, $84
BUY IT: Cole Haan Anica Sandal, $130
BUY IT: BIRKENSTOCK Arizona' White Birko-Flor Sandal, $100
BUY IT: Gucci Pursuit '72 Slide' Sandals, $210
BUY IT: Free People Havana Wraparound Gladiator Sandal, $78
BUY IT: Kendall + Kylie Kennedy Slide Sandal, $44
BUY IT: Topshop Rascal Studded Slide Sandal, $40
If the shoe fits, we say buy it!
