Talk about burying the lede.

Most Southern Charm fans know Kathryn Dennis and Shep Rose hooked up way back in season one, before she and Thomas Ravenel began dating and had two children together, welcoming Kensie in 2014, and Saint in 2015. But no one knew the Bravo reality stars have hooked up since then...until now.

"After Kensie was born, Shep and I kind of like hooked up again. Actually, since then, a few times," Kathryn revealed in Thursday night's episode. "But it never went anywhere. I still play with the idea because I don't know…we have good sex,whatever. And he's cute and fun."

Um...say what now?! Kathryn didn't offer specifics on the last time they hooked up, but clearly, it wasn't too long ago.