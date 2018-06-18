MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 7:00 AM

Tiffany Haddish, MTV Movie and TV Awards Promo

Elton Anderson, Jr.

We're just a few hours away from the start of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Later tonight, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish will take the stage to host the ceremony. In addition to hosting the show, Haddish is also nominated in the Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer categories.

As the awards are announced tonight, we'll be here to update the list of winners below. So, be sure to keep checking back to see which one of your favorite actors, movies and TV shows took home the awards.

Take a look at all of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees below!

Read

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominations

Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Benedict Wong

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Best Movie (Presented by Toyota)

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls' Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

 

Best Show

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

 

Best Performance in a Movie

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

 

Best Performance in a Show

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae, Insecure

Maise Williams, Game of Thrones

Avengers: Infinity War, Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan

Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Best Hero

Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa/Black Panther), Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash), The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

 

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos), Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N'Jadaka/Erik Killmonger), Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker), Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), IT

 

Best Kiss

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni, Jane the Virgin

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale, Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke & Tye Sheridan, Ready Player One

KJ Apa & Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Finn Wolfhard & Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

 

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman, Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis, IT

Cristin Milioti, Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Karen Gillan, Dwayne johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jumanji

Columbia Pictures

Best On-Screen Team

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright

IT, Finn Wolfhard , Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Oleff, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas

Ready Player One, Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki, Lena Waithe

Stranger Things, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink

 

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

 

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish, Girls' Trip

Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale

Taika Waititi, Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright: Black Panther 

 

Best Fight

Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave, Greg Rementer

Avengers: Infinity War, Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke

Thor: Ragnarok, Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth

Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers

 

Best Music Documentary

Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z's "Footnootes for 4:44"

The Defiant Ones

 

Best Reality Series/Franchise

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

RuPaul's Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.