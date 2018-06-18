MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

We're just a few hours away from the start of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Later tonight, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish will take the stage to host the ceremony. In addition to hosting the show, Haddish is also nominated in the Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer categories.

As the awards are announced tonight, we'll be here to update the list of winners below. So, be sure to keep checking back to see which one of your favorite actors, movies and TV shows took home the awards.

Take a look at all of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees below!