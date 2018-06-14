David Spade Donates $100,000 to Mental Health Organization After Kate Spade's Death

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 1:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Spade, Kate Spade

FilmMagic/WireImage

David Spade made a $100,000 donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the largest grassroots mental health organization in the United States, after the death of his sister-in-law, Kate Spade.

The famous designer was found dead of an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment last week. Kate, who battled depression and anxiety, was 55. She is survived by her husband, Andy Spade—David's brother, and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.

"More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realize but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support," David said in a statement to People. "If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the national suicide prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to nami.org to learn more and help those who may be in need."

"NAMI is grateful to David Spade for his generous contribution," a group spokesperson told E! News. "This donation will allow us to continue to provide support and advance our mission of building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness."

Photos

How Kate Spade Made an Impact on the Fashion Industry

David paid tribute to Kate online after her death.

"She was so sharp and quick on her feet," he wrote, alongside a photo of the two. "She could make me laugh so hard. I still can't believe it."

Also, days after her death, he returned to the comedy stage, performing at the Brea Improv Comedy Club in Brea, California.

"Thank you for coming, it was a rough week, but I didn't want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here," he told the crowd, drawing applause. "And, if my jokes don't work then I get sort of a free pass."

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ David Spade , Kate Spade , Health , Charity , Money , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sofia Richie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Summer Body Tips From Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Trainer

Mama June, Honey Boo Boo

Mama June Gets Real About "Emotional and Physical Toll" of Her Weight-Loss Journey

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & Other Celeb Bath Photos

Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson

Dancing With the Stars Pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Are Engaged

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith

Why Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will "Never" Get Divorced

Chris Brown

Woman Granted Restraining Order Against Chris Brown After Allegations of Stalking Surface

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.