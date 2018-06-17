MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: 7 Things to Know

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jun. 17, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

 All together now... I want my MTV! 

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards is one day away, and we can already smell the popcorn—golden popcorn, that is. Fresh off last year's historic revamp, the annual ceremony will once again celebrate the best of the best in both film and television. Award season favorites like Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird have another chance to snag accolades, as well as more recent releases like Avengers: Infinity Wars and I Feel Pretty

But before your favorite A-listers strut their stuff on the red carpet at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, check out seven things about the MTV Movie & TV Awards you'll want to know. 

Note pad, at the ready! 

Photos

MTV Movie & TV Award Flashbacks: Revisit These A-Listers' First Times

Tiffany Haddish, MTV Movie and TV Awards Promo

Elton Anderson, Jr.

1. She Ready: Comedy queen Tiffany Haddish will make her hosting debut during tomorrow night's show. She also makes history as the first black woman to emcee the annual spectacle and is nominated twice for "Best Comedic Performance" and "Scene Stealer."

"If you want to make it in this business you gotta pay your dues," Haddish says in a promo. "I slept in my car in Beverly Hills. I even hosted Bar Mitzvahs. You don't want another generic dude in a tux hosting a boring ass award show. You want the boss who paved her own way."

Duh! 

Black Panther

Disney/Marvel

2. Wakanda ForeverBlack Panther leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Stranger Things with six. Other contenders with multiple nods include 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale. Up for Best Movie is Avengers: Infinity WarBlack PantherGirls' TripIt and Wonder Woman. Up for Best Show is !3 Reasons WhyGame of Thronesgrown-ishRiverdale and Stranger Things

Riverdale Musical Episode, Season 2

© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

3. But Wait, There's More!: MTV unveiled yet another surprise category, Best Musical Moment. Celebrating the best onscreen song and dance members, pop culture fanatics were able to cast their vote between a variety of unforgettable scenes. The nominees for Best Musical Moment are Black-ish (Cast performs "Freedom"), Call Me By Your Name (Elio crying through the end credits), Girls' Trip (dance battle), Love, Simon ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody" dream sequence), Riverdale (Cast performs "A Night We'll Never Forget"), Stranger Things (Mike and Eleven dance to "Every Breath You Take"), The Greatest Showman (Phillip and Anne sing "Rewrite the Stars") and This Is Us (Kate sings "Landslide"). 

Photos

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Nick jonas

Mike Windle/Getty Images for GQ

4. Burnin' Up for Jonas: What would an award show be without a little musical accompaniment? We have Nick Jonas to thank for this one, who will take the stage alongside Mustard. R&B duo Chloe x Halle are also set to perform. 

Chris Pratt, Lena Waithe

Getty Images

5. Trailblazing the Next Generation: The MTV Movie & TV Awards biggest honors go out to two special change-makers, Lena Waithe and Chris Pratt. The Master of None actress will receive the Trailblazer Award for her unique contributions to show biz and activism work. Meanwhile, the Generation Award will go to the Jurassic World star, who is being recognized for his outstanding work on both the small and big screens. 

Kristen Bell, Michael B Jordan, Mila Kunis,

Getty Images

6. A Star-Studded Lineup: So how much star power can we expect to take in? Previously announced presenters include Kristen BellMichael B. JordanMila KunisSeth RogenZendayaCommonGina Rodriguezand more. 

Jersey Shore cast, 2010 MTV Movie Awards

PA Images via Getty Images

7. Gym, Tan, MTV Movie & TV Awards: Of course, all eyes will be on the cast of Jersey Shore, who make their return to the MTV Movie & TV Awards stage after eight long years away. The lovable guidos and guidettes are back on TV with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and there's no doubt they'll bring their usual antics and fist pumps to Los Angeles. 

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards , MTV Movie Awards , MTV , Red Carpet , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Wonder Woman

Meet the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Female Best Hero Nominees

Kim Kardashian, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Kristen Bell, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Best Dressed Stars

Farrah Abraham, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Riskiest Looks

Justine Valentine, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Riskiest Looks at MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Justina Valentine and More

Zendaya, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Best Dressed Stars at MTV Movie and TV Awards 2018: Zendaya and More

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.