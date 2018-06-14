Why Frances McDormand's Green Pantsuit and Furry Sandals Work

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 12:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Frances McDormand

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Frances McDormand is a style spirit animal in her own right.

The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star attended the Women in Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards Wednesday night, wearing a green pantsuit Hillary Clinton would approve, a printed shirt and, surprisingly, a pair of very on-trend furry slides.

While the dress code for the annual award show, presented by sponsors Max Mara, Lancôme and Lexus, was stated as cocktail attire on the invitation, Frances opted for comfortable fashion with flair.

The event recognizes "women in film, and the men that support them and all of us who identify as ‘other,'" Frances said to the audience before presenting leaders of the gender parity movement in Hollywood. "Other is what I have felt like for many of my past 35 years in the industry…although I have managed to build a pretty damn good career on being marginalized."

Photos

Floral Dresses for Summer 2018

ESC: Cathy Schulman, Frances McDormand, Dr. Stacy L. Smith

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

It's not always easy, but walking to the beat of your own drum, challenging that status quo and wearing whatever you want makes a statement. 

The actress delivered a powerful introduction, in the same honest, inspirational vein that made her Oscar-acceptance speech so memorable—all while dancing around with a red "Inclusion Rider" bumper sticker in her hands and furry sandals on her feet.

While guests, including Brie Larson, Regina Hall and Ellen Pompeo, were clad in beautiful, feminine dresses, the Fargo actress proved you don't always have to follow trends to make an impact.

At the very least, her feet must be thanking her. 

RELATED: Lupita Nyong'o Was Afraid of This Trend, Now She Champions it

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Frances McDormand , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Is Letting It Hang With a New Jumpsuit Trend

Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth II Gifts Meghan Markle Dazzling Earrings: All About the Duchess' Look

Meghan Markle

​Meghan Markle Wears Givenchy (Again!) for First Solo Engagement With Queen Elizabeth II

Shopping: Last Minute Father's Day

15 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Your Dad

ESC: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's Street Style

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Sports the New Fanny Pack A.K.A. Summer Side Bag

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.