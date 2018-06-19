Matthew Sanderson needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help in becoming the "best little drag queen in the world!"

How exactly? By fixing his whack six pack!

On Wednesday's all new episode of Botched, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum (who is best known by the stage name Detox) opens up about the extensive cosmetic procedures he's had done, including one botched job involving his abs.

"My entire life I was a string bean, I was very skinny and I realized that I could have a beautiful body by injection," Matthew shares. "Fill me up!"

While Sanderson happily has "gallons" of silicone in his body and has had work done on his "pecs," "shoulders," "biceps," "hips" and "ass," he's very distraught over how his six pack turned out.