BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Detox Needs the Doctors to Fix His Wack Six-Pack on Botched

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 19, 2018 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Matthew Sanderson needs Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help in becoming the "best little drag queen in the world!"

How exactly? By fixing his whack six pack!

On Wednesday's all new episode of Botched, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum (who is best known by the stage name Detox) opens up about the extensive cosmetic procedures he's had done, including one botched job involving his abs.

"My entire life I was a string bean, I was very skinny and I realized that I could have a beautiful body by injection," Matthew shares. "Fill me up!"

While Sanderson happily has "gallons" of silicone in his body and has had work done on his "pecs," "shoulders," "biceps," "hips" and "ass," he's very distraught over how his six pack turned out.

Photos

Botched Patients Before and After—Shocking Transformations!

Detox, Botched 419

E!

"The one thing that I regret the most doing is my six pack," the famed drag queen continues. "They're not perfectly parallel, they look very uneven."

Understandably, being a "gaymous" public figure, Matthew is worried about the public's "very strong" opinions regarding his body.

"I always have to feel like I'm covered up," the reality TV veteran concludes. "I always have to have a corset or a girdle to kind of smooth everything out, because I don't want people to see those weird lumps."

Hopefully, the docs will be able to right this plastic surgery wrong.

Hear all about Matthew's whack six pack in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Rupaul's Drag Race , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Business of Fashion West Summit

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Business of Fashion West Summit

Fashion Police

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Saint West's Cutest Pics

Daily Pop Celebrity Guests, Padma Lakshmi

Daily Pop's Celebrity Guests

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Apeshit

Jay Z & Beyoncé's Best Music Videos: Vote for the Couple's Most Iconic Video to Date!

Kristen Bell, 2018 MTV Movie Awards

Who Won the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet? Vote for the Best Dressed Star Now!

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman

Vote for Who You Think Should Take Home the MTV Movie & TV Award for Best Hero Tonight!

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.