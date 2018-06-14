President Donald Trump turned 72 on Thursday and in honor of his birthday, Chrissy Teigen, husband John Legend, their 2-year-old daughter Luna and their 1-month-old son Miles have donated a collective $288,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Teigen and Legend have often expressed their disapproval with the Republican President, who seeks to crack down on illegal immigration and restrict legal immigration. The civil rights group has in recent months sued the Trump administration several times over what it calls unconstitutional policies against immigrants.

"John and I are outraged to see and hear the horror stories of immigrant families seeking asylum and refuge in America being ripped apart due to the inhumane policies of the Trump administration," Teigen wrote on Twitter. "These actions are cruel, anti-family and go against everything we believe this country should represent."