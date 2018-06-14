At 47-years-old, Kevin Smith has reached his lowest weight since high school. The Clerks director has dropped an impressive 43-lbs. since suffering a massive heart attack in February.

The near-death experience was Smith's wake-up call to jumpstart a healthier lifestyle, and he credits his physical transformation to a partnership with Weight Watchers. Just yesterday, Smith updated his 1 million Instagram followers on his weight loss journey with a selfie showcasing his much thinner frame.

Smith said he's less than 10-lbs. away from his doctor-recommended goal weight, captioning the image, "This #wwambassador is now at the absolute adult thinnest I've been since I finished high school! And while I may look a little better, I FEEL f--king fantastic! It'll take a few weeks, but I'm ready to lose that final 7 pounds! And when I hit my goal, I'll let you know where I started..."