Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
There's nothing more entertaining than entering the complicated world of the CW's hit show Riverdale. And as it turns out, things are just as interesting for the actors off-screen.
The stars of the hit series have skyrocketed into fame for their performances on the show. But it doesn't stop there. Millions of fans have also become fascinated by the mysterious private lives of the stars behind the scenes.
After a thorough investigation, we created a guide on Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, K.J. Apa, Camila Mendes and more cast members' relationship statuses.
Check out the gallery below to see which of these hotties are on or off the market.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
K.J. Apa
The Riverdale golden boy known as Archie Andrews keeps his lips sealed when it comes to his off-screen dating life. Although he has never gone public with a girlfriend, back in January, he was rumored to be dating model Corinne Isherwood after they were spotted arriving to the Toronto International Airport together.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Camila Mendes
The love life of the acting newcomer isn't quite as complex as her Riverdale character Veronica Lodge. The Brazillian-American actress was in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Ian Wallace, but the couple appears to have parted ways in late 2017. Currently, Camila seems to be single.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart
Bughead is real! After months of speculation over the pair's rumored relationship, the duo seemed to confirm their relationship with an adorable appearance at the Met Gala 2018 together. The on-screen lovers seem to have a solid connection with Cole often posting photos of Lili on their vacations.
Madelaine Petsch/Instagram
Madelaine Petsch
Our favorite frenemy Cheryl Blossom is in a very public relationship off-screen with singer Travis Mills. The lovebirds often post Instagram pictures of each other, like this one that Madelaine captioned, "Here's to smooshing his face for all of 2018."
Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage
Casey Cott
His character is the best friend we all wish we had! The actor was previously in a relationship with actress Stephanie Styles, but appears to be single at the moment. Obviously, he's a catch.
Instagram
Ashleigh Murray
Our favorite pussycat is keeping fans guessing when it comes to her love life. Although she hasn't publicly confirmed a relationship, the actress has been raising eyebrows with a mystery man. "me-schievous," she captioned one post.
Amy Graves/GettyImages
Vanessa Morgan
This newcomer has made her way into fans hearts as Toni Topaz. She has also made her mark on social media with fun Instagram photos alongside her castmates. However, her account features no couple pics, suggesting that Vanessa is single and ready to mingle.
Instagram
Charles Melton
Replacing Ross Butler in the role of Reggie is our new celeb crush. Charles instantly won over Riverdale fans with pictures like this featuring him, KJ and Camila sharing a pizza. It seems as though Charles is currently single.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Mark Consuelos
Although he plays a villain on the show, this Spanish-born actor is a romantic and totally loveable. He has been married to talk-show host Kelly Ripa for 22 years, with whom he shares three children. Mark can often be found posting adorable pictures of his wife on social media.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Luke Perry
The Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob turned dad-of-the-year Fred Andrews is quite the romantic. He was married for ten years and has two children, but has been divorced since 2003. The private Perry was spotted holding hands with a mystery brunette in 2017, but has not publicly confirmed a relationship.
Getty Images
Skeet Ulrich
The Scream star is a charmer. Most recently, he was engaged to model Rose Costa, but the couple parted ways in late 2017, meaning he's currently on the market.
Season three of Riverdale is expected to begin airing this fall on the CW.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.