by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 3:00 AM
Can you hear that? It's the BET Awards and they're coming in hot!
This weekend (June 24) marks the annual BET Awards and there are a lot of great categories that we have no idea who will win. The best categories, at least in our opinion, have to do with the music world, obviously.
There are so many amazing artists competing for top honors this year, so we had to get your opinion on which artist really deserves to be named Best Female R&B/Pop Artist this year.
So, who is up for the award you ask? Well, there are five fierce females that will be battling it out for the coveted title and we're not exactly sure which one will come out on top.
Keep reading to see if your favorite female musician made the cut and cast your vote for who you want to win this year below!
The first lady out of the gate is Beyoncé, who let's be honest should win all of the awards. Even though her last album dropped in 2016, Beyoncé has been keeping herself at the center of our world with her music videos and her current tour, On the Run II, with husband Jay Z.
Since Beyoncé never goes out of style it makes sense that she would be leading this category.
Rising star Kehlani will be taking on Queen Bey this year and although SweetSexySavage is her first solo album, her music really speaks for itself. The Oakland native has made a name for herself releasing songs for films like Suicide Squad and The Fate of the Furious and now her debut record is making an even bigger splash.
Another artist in the running is newcomer H.E.R. AKA Gabriella 'Gabi' Wilson. The 20-year-old artist might be young but her debut album H.E.R. put her on the map and even earned a spot on iTunes' Best of 2016 R&B/Soul Albums list.
The real question is can the new artist stand her own against some of these veteran R&B and Pop singers?
Only time will tell if anyone can beat our next nominee...Rihanna! The "Work" singer has already won five BET Awards in her career and with numerous collaborations last year and her newest role in Ocean's 8 it seems like RiRi really can do anything.
The final female getting ready to battle it out at the BET Awards is SZA. SZA has been around since 2012 but it wasn't until 2017 that she released her first studio album called Ctrl. When it dropped it was number three on the US Billboard Top 200 chart and eventually was certified platinum. Clearly, she is someone all of these ladies need to watch out for!
Vote for your favorite singer below and then tune in for the BET Awards on Sunday, June 24 at 8 p.m. on BET to see who takes home the prize.
