Aquaman First Look: Nicole Kidman Transforms Into Queen Atlanna

The actor's co-stars would agree. According to Heard, "You always know where Jason is: You hear loud rock 'n roll, a booming voice, people laughing, and something breaking or falling. He'd make the worst ninja ever." Noting how "big" the burly 6-foot-4 actor appears, Kidman adds, "He's hugely charismatic—you can see why he has this fan base—and he's got the best hair."

This is the first time fans have seen Kidman in the role, and the actress appears in a second exclusive production still inside the magazine's pages. Heard, meanwhile, briefly appeared in Justice League and debuted her character's new costume on social media in the spring of 2017.

So, will Momoa wear the comic book character's iconic green-and-orange costume? Director James Wan teases the actor will mostly be in his birthday suit. "He's shirtless a lot," he says. "Why would I want to put him in any costumes when he looks incredible without costumes?"

Unlike previous films in the DC Extended Universe, "The water world my movie takes place in is so separate and so far apart from previous DC movies it's like I'm making my own sci-fi fantasy film," Wan adds. "This is a whole new underwater world nobody has seen before in live action."