Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry the "Best Husband Ever"

Nearly a month after she tied the knot, Meghan Markle is still as smitten as ever with Prince Harry.

The new royal is approaching her first milestone as a married lady and it seems the sparks are still flying between the American star and her new British husband. The newlywed confirmed it herself during a walkabout in Chester, England on Thursday, as she joined Queen Elizabeth II for her first solo engagement with the queen.

While chatting with residents gathered along the sidewalk, the new Duchess of Sussex called her famous partner the "best husband ever," according to press on the scene. "It's wonderful," she said of married life.