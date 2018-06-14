by Tierney Bricker | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 8:54 AM
Anyone else nursing a Degrassi hangover, thanks to Drake's (Aubrey Graham) latest music video?!
While we are on a nostalgia-fueld high, we can't help but imagine being a Degrassi cast member casually pressing play on the "I'm Upset" music video, released late Wednesday night, only to find out there was a cast reunion you either missed out on and/or weren't invited to. Even Rick (Ephram Ellis), the guy who shot Jimmy Brooks (Drake's character) was invited!
While Degrassi has welcomed a lot of students through its doors over the years, there were several major cast members eagle-eyed fans were disappointed not to spot in the bleachers during the epic video, which almost broke the Internet thanks to its nostalgia overload.
Two of the most glaring absences? Ryan Cooley, who played the beloved JT Yorke (may he rest in peace), and Daniel Clark aka Sean Cameron.
When a fan on Instagram posted on Drake's feed that they were "upset" the rapper didn't bring JT back for the video, he actually responded, giving a kind of hilarious reason: "he thought it was a scam." (The one time in the history of phone calls that a scam call would've been worth picking up!)
As for Daniel, he commented on Drake's Instagram, writing to his former co-star, "really sad I missed this. Brought back some amazing memories -- miss and love you brother."
Also MIA was Deanna Klymkiw, who played Alex Nunez, one of Degrassi High's OG bad girls.
Mike Lobel, who played bad boy Jay Hogart for six seasons, tweeted about missing out on the reunion. (Could this be his punishment for giving Emma gonorrhea at the ravine? #NeverForget.)
I’m a little upset.— Mike Lobel (@MikeRyanLobel) June 14, 2018
So who did appear in the video?
Many of Jimmy's exes, including Andrea Lewis (Hazel Aden) and Melissa McIntyre (Ashley Kerwin), as well as his BFFs and bandmates: Shane Kippel (Spinner), Jake Epstein (Craig Manning), Adamo Rugguiero (Marco Del Rossi),
Other former classmates that made appearances include Lauren Collins (Paige Michalchuk), Dalmar Abuzeid (Danny Van Zandt), Sarah Barrable-Tishauer (Liberty Van Zant), Paula Brancati (Jane Vaughn), Nina Dobrev (Mia Jones), Marc Donato (Derek Haig), Stacey Farber (Ellie Nash), Jake Goldsbie (Toby Isaacs), Miriam MacDonald (Emma Nelson), AJ Saudin (Connor DeLaurier), Christina Schmidt (Christina Schmidt) and Cassie Steele (Manny Santos).
Even teachers (Stefan Brogen [Archie "Snake" Simpson] and Linlyn Lue [Laura Kwan]) and Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, who starred in the Degrassi Goes Hollywood film special (and made appearances in several episodes), popped up in the video.
Not excuse us while we go rewatch this video 100 more times today. Whatever. It. Takes.
