by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jun. 21, 2018 5:00 AM
Summer is finally here—well, it's now officially here—which means it's bikini season!
In honor of the first day of summer (which is today, June 21) we've rounded up our favorite bikini and bathing suit moments so far this summer to inspire your beach trips and vacation looks. With stars like Nina Dobrev and Rita Ora sharing pictures from their glamorous holidays all the time we are in need of a serious bikini revamp.
Whether you're planning to lay by the pool, or go on a tropical adventure this summer, you'll probably need a little help with your bathing suit inspiration, which is where we come in. Having a killer closet full of bikinis for summer is a must and you know it, so just hear us out.
There are numerous celebrities out there that basically live in a bikini that you can turn to for fashionable suit inspiration so why not do it? You're going to need pieces you can wear all summer long and these stars know how to rock a cute suit...trust us.
Plus, sometimes you just need a little brain break and these photos and their pretty locations will definitely trick your mind into thinking you're out of the office. We know you're really just daydreaming of being out on the ocean, but it's almost as great as actually being outside in a bikini, right?
Once you are officially in a bikini state of mind, make sure to vote for which celebrity's bathing suit style best suits (get it?) your personality.
The "Girls" singer looked like a neon dream while taking in the scenery on vacation this month and we can't get enough of the sexy pics and gorgeous bikinis she donned.
Sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner hosted an epic Memorial Day bash that featured water guns, pool floats and bathing suits that are so fierce we can barely handle it.
The Life Sentence star had a blast in Cambodia last month and made sure to enjoy the local cuisine, including fresh coconuts. Plus, how cute is her splatter paint one-piece and black cutoff shorts combo?!
When is Nina Dobrev not on a tropical vacation? The former Vampire Diaries star is constantly making us wish we were on vacation and her recent trip to Costa Rica is giving us major wanderlust.
The "Bad at Love" singer looked pretty in pink as she enjoyed some serious pool time over Memorial Day weekend.
Sofia Richie's black bikini is sporty and chic and we want to steal her style right now. Oh, and her view isn't too bad either.
The singer kicked off summer by going for a paddle with her BFF and we so want in on this friendship day next time!
The model did her best Titanic pose while hanging out on a boat with hubbie Adam Levine and their friend. Side note: her relaxed boat ensemble is right up our alley.
The One Tree Hill star gave us major wanderlust when she explored Krause Springs in Austin, Texas in this lime bikini, which is so fun and vibrant!
The reality star showed off her bikini bod and sexy black two-piece in May while at the beach and we're in need of a lounging day like this ASAP!
Sipping a pineapple fresh out of the pool on a tropical island is what vacation dreams are made of.
The Very Cavallari star enjoyed some major fun in the sun on her Mexico trip and every snap is to die for.
"✨ Discovered paradise last weekend, in its purest barefoot form... ✨," Poppy Delevingne captioned this fun group shot from her trip to Turkey and we're completely enchanted.
The model shared a bikini pic before heading out of town last month and we're envious of everything in this shot. The bikini is so cute and her bod is rocking!
The former Pretty Little Liars star is a travel expert, so of course we're going to turn to her for vacation and bathing suit inspiration all summer long.
The "Cry Pretty" singer got some pool time in with her friends last month and we want to join in on the fun next time! PS: she's rocking her own sportswear line as a bikini top and we're loving it.
The model and reality star looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun in between red carpets at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival in France. Question: how does one look this effortless at the beach? We want answers!
The Quantico actress is giving off major Hollywood starlet vibes while showing us exactly an ideal pool weekend looks like. Plus, her red one-piece is sexy and sassy and so fierce.
The former Bachelorette star always knows how to rock her angles and a good one-piece. Oh, and her handsome fiancé Shawn Booth taking the picture is a total bonus.
The supermodel has the right idea here, sipping on a green juice before spending her day tanning and hanging out with friends. Sign us up for this dream day anytime.
If you're a mamma we highly recommend taking notes from Lauren Conrad with your summer plans. Break out your cutest suit—like the fun green stripped one Conrad is wearing—and have a beach day with your little ones.
