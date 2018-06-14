Meghan Markle travelled to Cheshire, England in style on Thursday for her first solo engagement with Queen Elizabeth II.

Revisiting one of her favorite designers, the Duchess of Sussex wore Givenchy—the same fashion house that designed her wedding gown for her marriage to Prince Harry.

According to Meghan's Mirror, she accessorized the look with black, Sarah Flint heels, as well as a Givenchy purse. She also wore a Givenchy belt and a bracelet. Of course, her engagement ring and wedding band were on display, as well. She even debuted some new royal accessories—pearl earrings she received from The Queen.

As for Her Majesty, the Queen wore a green coat over a floral print dress. She accessorized her look with a matching green hat, white gloves and pearls.