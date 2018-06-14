After the video premiered, many cast members shared some behind-the-scenes stories on social media. "The boys are back together!" Kippel wrote on Instagram. "When I got the call that @champagnepapi had this idea for his next video, the feeling was hard to describe. When it became real and I further found out that it was a complete @degrassi cast reunion, it suddenly became very clear that this would be a weekend for the history books. To be a part of something of this magnitude with my childhood on screen best friend Aubrey Graham turned rap superstar and business mogul Drake was something truly special, and then to do it with ALL of my old cast members back at on our old sets really put the experience over the edge."

"To bring this whole thing full circle back to where it all began for all of us made it an onscreen reunion for the fans but also a real one for all of us involved. All of the energy, laughter and fun captured in the video was as naturally occurring and genuine as can be. No acting involved," continued Kippel, who also praised the music video's director, Karena Evans. "Well, except me trying to look as cool as the big man. I can't thank you enough @champagnepapi for this. None of us can. What a time. We'll never forget it. Looking forward to what you got for us next!"

MacDonald shared an image with Drake on Instagram, writing, "Thank you, thank you, thank you to THIS incredible guy for bringing us all together just like old times." In another caption, the actress said she had the "best time reuniting with some of my oldest and dearest friends."

Farber shared an old photo from Canadian drama, writing, "I'm not a 'car person,' but I did enjoy driving a Maybach to my high school reunion. Thank you @champagnepapi for the epic night at Degrassi with no consequences—finally. This image sums up our relationship, for me. And what it has felt like to witness your evolution as an artist, performer, and human person. I'm sorry I asked you repeatedly if the diamond on your front tooth was a sesame seed."