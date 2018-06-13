Dr. Luke Denies Kesha's Claim That He Raped Katy Perry

Dr. Luke is addressing the latest revelation in his ongoing legal battle against Kesha.

Included in the court documents obtained by E! News is a February 2016 text message exchange between Lady Gaga and Kesha. The contents of the exchange, which were previously sealed, include Kesha's claim that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry.

Dr. Luke's legal team denies Kesha's accusation, telling E! News in a statement, "Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her. Kesha's accusation to the contrary—just like her other outrageous lies about Dr. Luke—is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke. In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods."

E! News has reached out to Kesha's rep for comment. Katy's team declined to comment.