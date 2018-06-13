Dr. Luke Denies Kesha's Claim That He Raped Katy Perry

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 8:15 PM

Dr. Luke is addressing the latest revelation in his ongoing legal battle against Kesha

Included in the court documents obtained by E! News is a February 2016 text message exchange between Lady Gaga and Kesha. The contents of the exchange, which were previously sealed, include Kesha's claim that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry

Dr. Luke's legal team denies Kesha's accusation, telling E! News in a statement, "Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her. Kesha's accusation to the contrary—just like her other outrageous lies about Dr. Luke—is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke. In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods."

E! News has reached out to Kesha's rep for comment. Katy's team declined to comment. 

Hollywood's Many Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct

The documents claim, "On February 26, 2016 [Kesha] sent a text message to Stefani Germanotta p/k/a/ Lady Gaga which repeated [Kesha's] false claim that [Luke] had raped her."

"[Kesha] also falsely asserted that [Luke] had also raped Kathryn Hudson p/k/a/ Katy Perry," the documents continue, adding, "Following this text message conversation, and with [Kesha's] encouragement, [Lady Gaga] spread negative messages about [Luke] in the press and on social media."

Gaga has not commented publicly on the alleged text messages, but has previously spoken out in support of Kesha. "I just want to stand by her side because I can't watch another woman that went through what I've been through suffer," she told 97.1 AMP Radio in 2016. 

A year later, when news broke that Gaga would appear for a deposition in the case, her attorneys issued a statement which read, "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."

Meanwhile, Perry has never publicly accused Dr. Luke of misconduct. She no longer works with Dr. Luke, telling New York Times of their professional split, "I had to leave the nest." 

Kesha sued the music producer (whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald) in 2014, claiming sexual assault and battery and seeking to invalidate her recording contracts with him. He filed a countersuit, accusing her of defamation.

In 2016, she dropped her sexual abuse claims, while his defamation suit against her in New York continued. Kesha sought a preliminary injunction that would allow her to release music outside of Dr. Luke's authority; however, a judge denied the request in May. 

