by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 7:04 PM
Our favorite residents of Pawnee aren't giving up on a Parks and Recreation reboot.
Just last month, Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler got fans excited when they stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and showed their support for a revival.
And as it turns out, you can also add Chris Pratt to the list of cast members who would be open to reuniting on the small screen.
"As long as I'm in town, yah, I'll do it," he shared with E! News' Will Marfuggi at the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. "It films like 10 minutes from my house so that would be dope. I miss Andy too. I would love it. I know I would do it."
Chris later joked, "I think [Andy] becomes a weatherman. He would be a good weatherman. He would have no idea what he's even saying."
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
While it's far too early to report anything official, we're happy to confirm Chris is back on the big screen for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
When the film is released June 22, moviegoers will watch Chris and Bryce Dallas Howard's characters rescue the remaining dinosaurs from an extinction-level event.
During the film's premiere event this week at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, Chris couldn't help but look back at filming the major blockbuster in Hawaii with his son Jack Pratt close by.
"I was fortunate to have my son with me the whole time while filming the movie so we both got to honker down and unplug out there. I love Hawaii. It's unreal," he shared while wearing Tom Ford. "He's one of the people on the other side of the curtain. I know he's just five years old, but he'll never be able to watch this film the way another person will be able to watch this film."
Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chris continued, "He's part of the process of wrapping the package so he doesn't get to quite enjoy opening it up on Christmas morning as much but that's his life. He's going to be a kid who grows up on film sets and as far as I can tell, he loves it and he feels really lucky because he is."
And while watching dad film for a major movie may be extraordinary, Father's Day at Chris' house will be much more low-key this coming weekend.
"We're just going to kick it. We'll probably keep it plain and simple," he teased. "Church service and hang out, swim in the pool, that kind of thing."
(E!, NBC and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?