All new followers of Pete Davidson please say "I!"

It's only been a few weeks since pop culture fans learned that the Saturday Night Live star was dating Ariana Grande.

And while the famous pair just got engaged, some fans are still learning about this famous duo who continues to surprise us.

While there is plenty of mystery surrounding the romance (and proposal), one thing is certain: Pete's social media game has changed in more ways than one ever since this relationship was made public.

In just a couple of weeks, Pete has earned thousands upon thousands of new followers on Instagram. In fact, he has 1.3 million people following his posts as of Wednesday afternoon.