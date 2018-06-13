by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 5:28 PM
All new followers of Pete Davidson please say "I!"
It's only been a few weeks since pop culture fans learned that the Saturday Night Live star was dating Ariana Grande.
And while the famous pair just got engaged, some fans are still learning about this famous duo who continues to surprise us.
While there is plenty of mystery surrounding the romance (and proposal), one thing is certain: Pete's social media game has changed in more ways than one ever since this relationship was made public.
In just a couple of weeks, Pete has earned thousands upon thousands of new followers on Instagram. In fact, he has 1.3 million people following his posts as of Wednesday afternoon.
Ariana's fans—who weren't the most familiar with Pete before this romance started—are now eagerly waiting for the "Side to Side" singer's next message in the comments section. And yes, they sure do enjoy liking and commenting on those couple's shots including memories at Universal Studios Hollywood.
"This is what I call loveeeee," a follower with the handle @Arinatorupdate wrote in the comments section. Another fan with the handle @Alertsariana added, "U guys are the cutest forrreal wow! I love ur happiness."
Something tells us these people weren't following Pete a few months ago.
While the comedian may have a whole new group of fans, he also has a whole new spotlight put on him. Earlier this week, the Hollywood stars traveled to the Disneyland Resort to celebrate their engagement.
the chamber of secrets has been opened ...
A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on
And as soon as the pair enjoyed rides including Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain, theme park attendees couldn't help but freak the freak out and videotape their every move in the theme park.
"Ariana and Pete were in the front row and he got out first and then turned to her and held out his hand to help her up," an eyewitness told E! News after spotting the pair on a roller coaster. "A few people yelled ‘Ariana' from the line and she turned and smiled at them and waved. She looked very happy. Then they all walked out and Ariana and Pete were holding hands."
All eyes are on you Pete!
But perhaps all the attention doesn't bother the Saturday Night Live veteran. After all, when you're in love, the small things just don't matter.
When Ariana performed at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert with fellow guests Shawn Mendes and Meghan Trainor earlier this month, Pete was able to watch the gig via the live stream. He later took to social media and praised his leading lady's set.
"Are you f--king kidding me!!!?? So f--king lit," Pete wrote on Instagram Stories alongside four heart eyes emoji's.
Something tells us Pete wasn't watching a pop music festival on the Internet one year ago. The power of Ariana if we do say so ourselves.
