7 Times Chris Pratt Was a Real-Life Superhero

At the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Chris Pratt will be honored with the Generation Award, which is given each year to "one outstanding talent for their noteworthy contributions for film and TV."

Over the past few years, the Parks and Recreation alum went from being a sitcom star to being a superhero in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and a pretty heroic raptor trainer in Jurassic World, a role he reprises in the upcoming sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Many fans would consider Pratt a superhero in real life.

1. Giving Back: In 2017, the actor and his Jurassic World co-star Bryce Dallas Howard visited child patients at the famous Great Ormond Street Hospital and Children's Charity in London.

"I'll never fail to be moved by the unbreakable spirit of a child. #godisgood," Pratt said.

Pratt, a non-denominational Christian, also shared the Bible verse Psalm 107:8-9 on social media, writing, "Let them praise the LORD for his loving kindness, for his wonderful deeds to the children of men! For he satisfies the longing soul. He fills the hungry soul with good."

"No doubt," Pratt wrote. "Today my longing and hungry soul is filled."

2. Take Two: In 2016, Pratt made a surprise visit to Seattle Children's Hospital.

"Thank you @seattlechildrens for the opportunity to come by and brighten some days," the actor said. "My heart is full."

3. Take Three: Earlier this week, Pratt visited kids at a Ronald McDonald House, which provides a place for families of ill children to stay to be near their hospitalized child.