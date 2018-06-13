Queer Eye's Fab Five Wants to Take the Show Global

Queer Eye, the roadshow?

For two seasons now, the wildly successful Netflix reboot has stayed put in Georgia, bring the new Fab Five's services to those in need in small towns near Atlanta. But the stars of the show are hoping that might change in future seasons. After all, they see your tweets and Instagram DMs. They know you want their help too.

"The thing is that we had a great time in Georgia, to shoot the episodes and meet the Heroes here. But the thing is our Instagrams and DMs get lit from people around the world that are just like, 'Can you come to my city? Can you come to my town? Can you come to my country?' And my hope is that we can just continue to go from city to city—," Karamo Brown told E! News before Tan France cut him off.