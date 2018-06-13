Watch Prince George's Cousin Savannah Phillips Push Him Down a Hill

Prince George took quite the tumble on Sunday after his second cousin Savannah Phillips pushed him down a hill at the Maserati Charity Polo Trophy event in Gloucestershire, England.

Footage from the incident shows the young prince stumbling up the hill. After he reached the top to sit beside his sister Princess Charlotte, Savannah shoved him, sending him back down the knoll. Another child also kicked George's sketch, which fell out of his hand.

While Prince William was busy playing in the polo match, George's mother Kate Middleton was standing nearby. A photo from the event showed the Duchess of Cambridge comforting her 4-year-old son. Although, it's unclear if the photo was taken before or after the incident. 

Luckily, the little prince seemed to be OK and climbed up the hill again.

Read

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Play Together at Prince William's Polo Event

Kate Middleton, Prince George

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It looks like the young royals enjoyed the day overall. Photos from the event showed George and Charlotte playing with Savannah on the lawn. Their baby brother, Prince Louis, was not in attendance.

Prince George, Savannah Phillips, Princess Charlotte

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

This isn't the only mischief Savannah got into this weekend. During Saturday's Trooping of the Colour event, the little lady covered George's mouth while he attempted to sing "God Save the Queen."

Savannah Phillips, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Savannah is the 7-year-old daughter of Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, and Autumn Phillips. She is also fifteenth in line for the throne. 

However, George is third in line to the throne. So, Savannah may want to be nicer to her little cousin.

