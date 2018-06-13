Lincoln Adim, a contestant on the current 14th season of ABC's The Bachelorette, was convicted of indecent assault and battery last month and has to register as a sex offender.

In May, a week before the show premiered, the now 26-year-old was found guilty of groping and assaulting a woman on a harbor cruise ship in 2016, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office in Massachusetts said in a statement to E! News on Wednesday.

The statement said Adim was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period, and was ordered to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week.

"If he complies with the judge's orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars," the statement said, adding, "By law, he is expected to register as a sex offender."

Adim, a Boston-based account sales executive and one of several contestants competing for the love of Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin, and ABC have not commented.

The news was first reported by Reality Steve, who said that he was told on Monday that Adim was in court. He said that The Bachelor season 15 contestant Ashley Spivey helped him by obtaining the district attorney's office's statement about him. Spivey posted on Twitter a screenshot of an email containing it.