Shawn Mendes is coming clean!

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter is featured on not one, but two, covers for Wonderland magazine's summer issue, where he's opening up about his struggle with anxiety, newly-released third studio album and the pressure of maintaining his squeaky clean image throughout his ride to the top.

So how has the ultra-talented musician found a way to remain pop's golden boy?

"I think I've been really lucky to have a good foundation of people around me... I'm just a normal person and nobody talks me up too much," he explains. "Support is there when you need it, but not when it's not needed. I think it's really important to keep your feet on the ground. You never know though, give it a couple more years and you might be taking back everything you just said."