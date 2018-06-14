EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Clarkson to Be Honored With Icon Award at 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kelly Clarkson, Radio Disney, 2015

Rick Rowell/Disney

We've been waiting for a moment like this at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards. 

The annual award show will be honoring Kelly Clarkson with the Icon Award at the ceremony this month, E! News can exclusively announce. The Icon Award recognizes an artist whose career transcends pop culture and whose music is beloved by generations of Radio Disney fans. The award will honor the iconic star for her enduring career and the influence she has had on the music industry.

The American Idol alum, who has won two ARDY trophies in her time in the spotlight thus far and has 11 additional nominations, will also take the stage to perform a medley of her hit songs during the show. 

Photos

Fashion Spotlight: Kelly Clarkson

In addition to Clarkson's performance, the show will also feature serenades by Carrie Underwood with Ludacris, Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth, Marshmello, Echosmith and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe.

Cloak and Dagger stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph and songstress Sabrina Carpenter are among the presenters announced thus far. 

This year's nominees include Camila Cabello, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran

The winners will be honored at the sixth annual ceremony, held at the Dolby Theater and broadcasted on the Disney Channel on June 23 at 8 p.m. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Awards , Disney , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Brie Larson, Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, AMAs, 2016 American Music Awards

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Team Up Again for "Bed"—Revisit Their Greatest Hits Together

Nina Dobrev, Drake, I'm Upset, Degrassi

Drake Stages an Epic Degrassi Reunion in "I'm Upset" Video

Shawn Mendes, Wonderland

Is Shawn Mendes Ready to Shed His Squeaky Clean Image? "I Just Need a Few Years!"

Kevin Jonas Talks Hosting and Jonas Brothers Reunion

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Kanye West's "Deadpool 2" Claim

Ariana Grande, Troye Sivan

Ariana Grande and Troye Sivan Release Their New Song "Dance to This"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.