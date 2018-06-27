by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 6:00 AM
Kristin Cavallari isn't the only big star in her marriage!
While the mother of three has made a name for herself thanks to her reality TV career and Uncommon James line, her husband Jay Cutler is well known among football fans. In case you didn't know, Cavallari's man is a famed quarterback who played 12 seasons in the NFL. Impressive, right?
Together, the twosome make up quite the powerhouse team...who are also attractive to boot! Thankfully, viewers will get to witness Kristin's home life with Jay first hand on Very Cavallari when it hits our screens July 8th and we are so stoked!
Still, Kristin isn't the first star to wed a NFL hunk. Check out our photo gallery below of celebs who have hot football star husbands!
The Goodies singer wed Seattle Seahawks' sexy quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016. They've since welcomed a baby daughter together!
The pop star turned fashion mogul was linked to her fair share of high profile beaus before marrying NFL veteran Eric Johnson. The twosome have two children together!
The Hills vet has quite the love story with NFL quarterback Jay Cutler. After an on-again/off-again romance, the twosome wed in 2013 and have since welcomed three children into the world. Their life together is documented on E!'s Very Cavallari.
The Scandal alum has one fine NFL hubby! Nnamdi Asomugha was a longtime player for the Oakland Raiders, but retired in 2013. He and Kerry share two children together!
It's hard to figure out who is hotter, supermodel Gisele Bündchen or Patriots quarterback Tom Brady? Regardless, as the two are married, they make one fine couple!
This Real Housewives of Atlanta star has one really hot husband! Kim Zolciak-Biermann married NFL hunk Kroy Biermann in 2011!
Jessie James Decker is famously married to NFL wide receiver Eric Decker. Their life together with their three children was documented on E!'s Eric & Jessie: Game On!
This former Miss Missouri USA is happily married to famed NFL quarterback Tony Romo! They were married in 2011 and have three sons together.
This former Miss Alabama USA married Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron in 2014. By 2016, the internet famous beauty queen welcomed her first child with AJ, a son named Tripp!
In 2012, the ESPN personality became Samantha Ponder when she wed NFL quarterback Christian Ponder! They now share two children together, a girl and a boy.
Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!
