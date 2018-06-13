Why Sophia Bush Felt Pressured Into Marrying Chad Michael Murray

Sophia Bush says she never really wanted to marry Chad Michael Murray.

The 35-year-old actress and 36-year-old actor met on the set of One Tree Hill and wed in 2005, less than a year after getting engaged. Five months after their wedding, it was revealed that they had split. In early 2006, Bush filed for an annulment, citing fraud, but her request was denied. She and Murray were granted a divorce that December. The exes lost touch after Murray exited One Tree Hill in 2009.

"Everybody's been 22 and stupid," Bush told Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy Sirius XM show on Wednesday.

"It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do," the actress said, talking about the marriage. "Because how do you let everybody down and how do you- what's the fight and when you have bosses telling you that you're the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don't because our days start on time."

"Life is always loaded," she said. "What the public knows ever is never- it's not the tip of the iceberg. Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, 'If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f--king better than the drama that the writers write.'"

She told Cohen, "I get why you ask, but it's like, people won't let it go."