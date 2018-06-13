by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 12:17 PM
While Kristin Cavallari is so here for a Hills reunion, she isn't up for doing it Jersey Shore style.
Cavallari opened up about the rumors swirling around the fan-favorite reality series at Tuesday's Red White and Booze BBQ hosted by Svedka in Los Angeles.
"We were actually like this close to doing one on E!," Cavallari exclusively revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner.
Sadly, the reunion was put on hold after former cast mates Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt pursued another show.
"Heidi and Spencer signed an overall deal with MTV. They're such a crucial part to The Hills, you can't do it without them," she insisted.
While the Very Cavallari star said she would love to bring The Hills back, she admitted that the show's return would be more of a cast reunion than a revival of the entire series.
"It would be like a one-time special. Let's all just get together. We don't need to go away for a weekend. We don't need to do multiple episodes. It's just like a catch-up," Cavallari explained.
Watch the clip above to find out why Kristin won't be showing her kids on Very Cavallari and why she left some scenes on the cutting room floor!
Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!
