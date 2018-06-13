EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari Dishes on What The Hills Reunion Would Look Like

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 12:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

While Kristin Cavallari is so here for a Hills reunion, she isn't up for doing it Jersey Shore style.

Cavallari opened up about the rumors swirling around the fan-favorite reality series at Tuesday's Red White and Booze BBQ hosted by Svedka in Los Angeles.

"We were actually like this close to doing one on E!," Cavallari exclusively revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner.

Sadly, the reunion was put on hold after former cast mates Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt pursued another show.

"Heidi and Spencer signed an overall deal with MTV. They're such a crucial part to The Hills, you can't do it without them," she insisted.

Photos

The Hills' Iconic Couples

While the Very Cavallari star said she would love to bring The Hills back, she admitted that the show's return would be more of a cast reunion than a revival of the entire series.

"It would be like a one-time special. Let's all just get together. We don't need to go away for a weekend. We don't need to do multiple episodes. It's just like a catch-up," Cavallari explained.

Watch the clip above to find out why Kristin won't be showing her kids on Very Cavallari and why she left some scenes on the cutting room floor!

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Very Cavallari , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , The Hills , Heidi Montag , Spencer Pratt , Reunion , Top Stories
Latest News
Zachary Quinto, Miles McMillan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tiffany Haddish

6 Times Tiffany Haddish Was Totally Unfiltered and Totally Lovable

Kristin Cavallari Talks New E! Show & "Hills" Reunion

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari Reveals the "Lame" Gift She Got Hubby Jay Cutler for Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Karissa, Botched 418

A Vicious Dog Bite Left Botched Patient Karissa With a Gnarled Lip: ''I Don't Want to Look Like This for the Rest of My Life''

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 305

Nikki Bella Tries Her Hand at Motherhood While Babysitting Niece Birdie, But Brie Just Can't Relinquish Control

The Adventures of Mary-Kate and Ashley

Happy Birthday Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen! Celebrate the Twins by Voting for Their Best Mystery Movie Ever

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.