After five years of marriage, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are still going strong!

Not only do the love birds "know each other so well now," but they've also built a beautiful family together.

However, it appears that The Hills alum has yet to master the art of gift giving. The Very Cavallari star confirmed this be true while at Tuesday's Red White and Booze BBQ hosted by Svedka in Los Angeles.

"I'm horrible at gift giving," the mother of three admitted exclusively to E! News' Carissa Culiner.

Apparently, the Uncommon James boss and the retired NFL quarterback always give each other themed gifts based on what number anniversary it is. As for this year? The theme was wood and Jay totally nailed his present to Kristin.