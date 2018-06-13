Tiffany Haddish is all for a hookup with Leonardo DiCaprio, under one condition.

The Girls Trip star, who is set to host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards next week, opened up about fame and her famous pals in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Wednesday. During her chat with the publication, Haddish also dished about meeting DiCaprio a few months ago.

"Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he'd let me hit that," Haddish recalled. "He's like, 'Tiffany, you're so funny.' I'm like, 'I'm serious.' And then he goes, 'I mean, I'd do it, but …' I was like, 'Come on, wasn't you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?'"