Love can make you do some crazy things. And for John Cena, there's nothing he won't do to keep Nikki Bella in his life.

On this week's all-new Total Bellas, the former couple reunited for a romantic candlelit dinner where John made a shocking promise to Nikki.

"I wanna marry you and relationship and marriage especially is about sacrifice, and I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child," John promised.

"But you have the..." Nikki said, alluding to something preventing John from becoming a father.

"I know. I physically can't have kids. So, I'm also telling you that I'm willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad," John insisted.

Nikki was so floored by John's renewed commitment to her and their relationship that she leaped across the table and into his arms.

"I think I'm gonna leave here as a fiancée. I think, yeah. I am still the soon-to-be Mrs. Cena," Nikki confessed to the camera.