Pete Davidson Had Cazzie David Tattoo Covered Up Before Revealing Ariana Grande Relationship

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 10:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

In with the new...

SNL star Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande surprised fans last month when they confirmed they are dating and shocked then even further less than two weeks later, on Monday, when it was revealed they are engaged. Earlier this month, Davidson debuted two tattoos dedicated to Grande, spurring the question of, what will become of his tattoo of ex Cazzie David?

The answer: He had it covered up, obviously.

In a recent Instagram video showing him dancing shirtless, his David tattoo, a caricature of her face on his inner right arm, is covered up with another one, depicting a forest, covering almost his entire forearm. 

Photos

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Tattoo artist Jon Mesa covered up Davidson's David tattoo back in mid-May, just after the SNL star confirmed their breakup and less than two weeks before he and Grande went public with their relationship. Mesa posted a before and after photo of the SNL star's arm on Instagram.

The new tattoo also covers up the words "X•XI FOREVER" and "I was saying I was crazy before I knew I was."

Colin Jost, Pete Davidson

Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Cazzie David, Pete Davidson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Davidson did not erase all traces of his ex from his body, however. He kept a tattoo that reads "WE BABIES," a matching tat that he, David and Miley Cyrus all got together in 2017.

David, daughter of Curb Your Enthusiam's Larry David, and Davidson dated for about two years. Grande had ended her own two-year relationship with Mac Miller not long before she and Davidson went public.

She appeared to comment on his relationship with Grande in an Instagram post earlier this month, writing, "Been in Africa, what'd I miss ??"

On Monday, after news of Davidson and Grande's engagement was made public, David posted a photo of herself holding an enormous glass of wine at a winery in Franschhoek, South Africa.

"Came to wine country a person, leaving a human bottle of wine," she wrote.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Ariana Grande , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News , Tattoos
Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Neil Patrick Harris, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neil Patrick Harris, Multimillionaire, Jokingly Solicits Birthday Gifts on Twitter

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari Reveals the "Lame" Gift She Got Hubby Jay Cutler for Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton Has the Best Response to Being Compared to Howdy Doody

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Teen Choice Awards 2018: Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Riverdale Among Top Nominees

13 Reasons Why

Katherine Langford on Saying Goodbye to 13 Reasons Why and Hannah Baker

Rachel Bloom, Neil Patrick Harris

Rachel Bloom Was "Kind of Devastated" by Neil Patrick Harris' "Random" Tony Awards Diss

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.