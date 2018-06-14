The MTV Movie & TV Awards are just days away!

While the countdown continues for the annual award show, there are a few numbers you should know before some of Hollywood's biggest stars gather at the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica to collect their "golden popcorn" statues.

To start, Tiffany Haddishwill be running the show in her hosting debut. "So I got some Great News Everybody! I will be hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards," she announced back in February. "The Awards will be in Los Angeles and it will be fun! #MTVAwards #SheReady #godisgood #mtv #godisshowingout."

Haddish is also the first black woman to host the awards and is up for two nominations this year, including "Best Comedic Performance" and "Scene Stealer."