Farrah Abraham Arrested for Beverly Hills Hotel Fight

Farrah Abraham allegedly put up a fight that landed her with police.

The Teen Mom alum allegedly got into a fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel early Wednesday morning, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Per the BHPD, a male hotel security officer claimed Abraham struck him in the face with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed him in the face as he attempted to prevent her from re-entering the hotel after he asked her to leave. Abraham was allegedly having a "verbal altercation" with hotel guests when she was asked to exit.

The security guard sustained minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

According to the BHPD, she was arrested for misdemeanor battery and trespassing. She was booked at the Beverly Hills jail and is being held on $500 bail.

"We can confirm there was an incident involving a patron in the Polo Lounge this morning," a spokesperson for The Beverly Hills Hotel told E! News in a statement. "As this is an ongoing investigation with the Beverly Hills Police Department, we are unable to provide any further comment at this time."