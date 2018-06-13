Kanye West's New Yeezy Campaign Stars Naked Kim Kardashian Lookalikes

Kanye West gave fans a sneak peek of his new Supermoon Yeezy desert rat campaign on Tuesday, and it looks like he drew inspiration from his wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper tweeted pictures of models wearing the brand's new sneakers, and a few of them resembled the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

One photo showed a Kim lookalike wearing nothing but sneakers and socks. Another picture showed two topless models embracing, and their hairstyles appeared to resemble his wife's icy blonde locks.

The campaign's photographer Eli Russell Linnetz also shared pictures from the campaign on Instagram. A few photos showed the Kim lookalike showing her bare bum.