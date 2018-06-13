Wonder Woman 1984 First Look: Steve Trevor Is Alive?!

Warner Bros.
by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jun. 13, 2018 6:05 AM
Warner Bros.
Moments ago, fans got their first look at Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman sequel; actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins shared stills from the movie via their social media accounts. Jenkins posted a photo of Chris Pine, whose character sacrificed himself at the end of the first film. "Welcome to WONDER WOMAN 1984, Steve Trevor!" she said on Twitter. "#WW84."
To avoid spoilers, Jenkins didn't offer any explanation for his reappearance. In sharing the photo, she also confirmed the film's title, after previously revealing it's set in the Cold War.
In the second photo, Gadot's character scans a dozen televisions, presumably trying to make sense of the new era. (Look closely to and you can find J.R. Ewing from Dallas on one screen.)
Wonder Woman, released in the summer of 2017, become a cross-cultural phenomenon, inspiring millions of moviegoers and raking in $821.9 million at the global box office. In doing so, Gadot—who made her first appearance as the comic book character in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice—became the first woman to front a DC Extended Universe movie.
"For years when people would say, 'Who would go see a Wonder Woman film?' I always thought, 'Wonder Woman's an amazing thing. I think a lot of people would.' But the way that the has embraced it—seeing it multiple times, making it No. 1 at the box office and sending the message that they have—I'm touched and blown away," Jenkins told E! News last fall, adding that she had been talking to the studio for 10 years about bringing the story to the big screen. "Everybody knew my love of it. Everybody knew I wanted to do it in a very specific way," Jenkins said. "Finally, when those two things coincided, it was magical, wonderful and perfect."
Warner Bros.
Jenkins officially signed on to direct the sequel in September 2017. She developed the story with Geoff Johns—and together, they teamed up with Dave Callaham to write the screenplay. In March, Jenkins announced the "sensationally talented" Kristen Wiig had joined the cast as Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, a British archaeologist who gains superhuman speed and strength from the plant-god Urzkartaga. In May, Pedro Pascal was cast in an undisclosed role.
The sequel is scheduled to be released in RealD 3D and IMAX 3D on Nov. 1, 2019.
Warner Bros.
Principal photography is already underway, with production set to take place stateside in Alexandria, Va., and Washington, D.C., and abroad in the Canary Islands, Spain and the U.K.
Wonder Woman production designer Aline Bonetto and costume designer Lindy Hemming are returning, and Richard Pearson will edit the film. Gadot and Jenkins are producing the project with Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder and Zack Snyder. Johns is an executive producer with Wesley Coller, Walter Hamada, Rebecca Roven Oakley and Richard Suckle.
Earlier this year, Gadot told E! News she was "grateful" for the "amazing" response to the first movie. "I think the universe has played this entire thing in the most beautiful, special way. I think people were really, really ready for this movie, and I think my director, Patty Jenkins, had such a great, special take and vision on this character," Gadot explained. "She's done amazing."
The DC Extended Universe has two other movies in the pipeline: Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, premieres Dec. 21, 2018, followed by Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, on Apr. 5, 2019.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Nikki Bella Tries Her Hand at Motherhood While Babysitting Niece Birdie, But Brie Just Can't Relinquish Control
Happy Birthday Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen! Celebrate the Twins by Voting for Their Best Mystery Movie Ever
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?