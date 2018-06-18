by Lauren Piester | Mon., Jun. 18, 2018 6:05 AM
Something smells funky, and it's not anyone's extensive cologne collection.
In the next episode of The Bachelorette, colognisseur Jean Blanc decides it's time to tell Becca Kufrin something important, and E! News has your first look at the somewhat mortifying conversation.
Basically, he's falling in love with her. Never mind that it's week four and this thing has barely started and we've hardly even seen the two of them talk to each other, but he loves her, and he's not afraid to say it.
Unfortunately for Jean Blanc, it appears Becca might not be feeling quite the same way.
Never has silence been so loud, ya know?
Becca has certainly dealt with her fair share of craziness in just the first three episodes of The Bachelorette that we've seen. We've got a contestant dating a former contestant, we've got broken faces, we've got broken wrists, we've got chickens fighting models, and on top of all that, we'll never be able to forget the face of one heartbreaking Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Let's hope Becca has had a lot of time to rest up after all this madness!
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Emilia Clarke Says Goodbye to Game of Thrones: "Thank You for the Life I Never Dreamed I'd Be Able to Live"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?