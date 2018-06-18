EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Find Out Who Is Already Falling in Love With Becca (and Letting Her Know)

Mon., Jun. 18, 2018

Something smells funky, and it's not anyone's extensive cologne collection. 

In the next episode of The Bachelorette, colognisseur Jean Blanc decides it's time to tell Becca Kufrin something important, and E! News has your first look at the somewhat mortifying conversation. 

Basically, he's falling in love with her. Never mind that it's week four and this thing has barely started and we've hardly even seen the two of them talk to each other, but he loves her, and he's not afraid to say it. 

Unfortunately for Jean Blanc, it appears Becca might not be feeling quite the same way. 

Never has silence been so loud, ya know? 

Becca has certainly dealt with her fair share of craziness in just the first three episodes of The Bachelorette that we've seen. We've got a contestant dating a former contestant, we've got broken faces, we've got broken wrists, we've got chickens fighting models, and on top of all that, we'll never be able to forget the face of one heartbreaking Arie Luyendyk Jr.  

Let's hope Becca has had a lot of time to rest up after all this madness!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

