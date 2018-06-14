TV Scoop Awards 2018: Vote for Your Favorite Breakout Stars

  by
    &

Thu., Jun. 14, 2018

Time to honor the newbies. Or the relative newbies.  

Today's TV Scoop Awards round is all about the breakout stars. Some are brand new to stardom (like The 100's Lola Flanery) and some have been killing it on TV for a while (oh hey, Freddie Highmore), but what they all have in common is that their characters made a big impact over the past year. 

In last year's awards, Supergirl's Katie McGrath and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse won best breakout star, and the beauty of breakout star is that they're not nominated this year, so it's up to someone new to claim the title. 

Tomorrow, prepare yourselves to vote for the best couple and sexiest moment! That poll will go live at noon PT, so keep an eye on @eonlineTV on Twitter. 

You can already vote for best comedy and best dramabest drama acting, and best comedy acting, so don't forget to do that too! 

TV Scoop Awards 2018: Breakout Stars
Vote for your favorite female breakout star:
Vote for your favorite male breakout star:
All polls close Friday, June 29 at 5 p.m. PT. 

