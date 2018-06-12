There's nothing harder than losing a furry friend.

Nikki Reed took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share that her beloved dog Ira has passed away.

"My sweet Ira girl," she wrote with a collage of her four-legged friend. "So many memories, so many adventures with you by my side. You've been my best friend for so long, and as I sit here and write you this letter, I still don't know if I am able to say goodbye. You are the definition of unconditional love my gorgeous girl."

In her lengthy caption, she described some of her favorite memories with her dog and how their relationship affected her life. She finished off the post by thanking Ira.

"Everyone who met you fell in love, everyone who met you wanted more," Reed wrote. "Thank you for being my kid in this life my Ira girl. I'll be bringing you back to our favorite lake soon..."