Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Plans to Lose the Baby Weight

Khloe Kardashian is ready to be a boss in the gym.

Two months after welcoming True Thompson into the world, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is developing a plan to lose the baby weight in a healthy way.

Lucky for us, she's sharing some of her tips on her website just in time for summer.

"It's been so great being back in the gym with my trainer. I'm so motivated to get my body back and I'm feeling stronger every day—and getting closer to my goal!" Khloe wrote on her app. "Coach Joe's already shared all the details about my first post-baby workout, and now he's back to give you guys an update about our fitness strategy."

She added, "You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I'm pumped!"