According to court documents obtained by E! News, Hanson worked for the company from about June 12, 2012 to June 6, 2017 and ran the company's unpaid internship program. He claims the McBrides "made it a practice to assign unpaid interns job tasks that provided little or no education or training benefits."

These alleged tasks included cleaning the bathrooms, tearing down equipment and running personal errands for the McBrides and their family. For instance, the plaintiff claims Martina and her children asked the interns to do their grocery shopping. In addition, he alleges John once required two interns to visit his home in the middle of the night to see if there was an intruder. The plaintiff claims John gave a loaded gun to one of the interns, who didn't have any firearm safety training.

Hanson alleges the McBrides assigned interns these tasks to avoid having to pay employees to do them. Furthermore, he says the husband and wife duo "failed to accommodate" the interns' academic commitments by adhering to academic calendars.

If an intern failed to perform such a task, the McBrides or an agent of the defendant would allegedly "yell at," "scold" or "chastise" the unpaid interns. Hanson also claims the interns would express their dissatisfaction with such tasks and speak out against the alleged hostility.

"Unpaid interns have abruptly quit the unpaid internship program under the claim, ‘This is not what I signed up for,'" the plaintiff's complaint reads.

However, the interns weren't Hanson's only concern. In the court documents, he also claims the defendants failed to provide assistant recording engineers with overtime pay.