Nikki Bella and John Cena aren't out of the woods just yet.

The former couple is still working through some issues in their relationship in this emotional just-released teaser for the rest of this season on Total Bellas.

"I've been miserable and I've been trying to be happy, but I realize there was just such deeper problem," Nikki cries in the dramatic video clip.

Brie Bella later tells her twin, "He's wanted a very strong career and he has that. Unfortunately to have that, he lost the woman of his dreams."