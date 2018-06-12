Behind every iconic celebrity style moment, there was a great stylist.

So, if the theory holds, every time Lupita Nyong'o looks over her shoulder, Micaela Erlanger is always right there.

At the 2018 Ace Awards Monday night, roles were reversed, as the Oscar winner came to support the woman who has been responsible for so many of Lupita's best looks—from gilded Versace at the Academy Awards to crochet, colorful Balmain at the Queen of Katwe premiere. Before the Black Panther star presented Erlanger with the Style Influencer Award, E! News caught up with the fashion-forward duo to discuss their styling process.

"Leading up to a fitting, we'll have had conversations. She's very organized. The way she does things is so meticulous, and she thinks ahead as well so fittings can be long," Lupita said of Micaela. "She always starts with her favorites first, and those are the ones I want to see first anyway, because I want to wear things that we're both excited about."