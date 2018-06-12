Gwyneth Paltrow hosted her third In goop Health Summit this weekend in Los Angeles to talk about what is relevant in the world of wellness.

The summit, launched a year ago, has provided Paltrow with a new avenue to stream her health and lifestyle business. The Oscar-winning actress has developed this business over the past few years and had another summit in New York City this past January.

This weekend's event included panels throughout the day featuring Meg Ryan, Mena Suvari, Lake Bell, Janet Mock, Cleo Wade and an array of health and wellness experts.

During the jam-packed festivities, however, Paltrow also fit in time to chat with E! News and update fans on her wedding planning.

"I'm very busy so I'm actually not that involved in it. I have so much going on and I'm sort of outsourcing that," she shared with us exclusively. "I'm probably the least bridezilla person probably to a fault that has ever come across my wedding planner's office doors."