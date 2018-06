This Wax Figure of Ed Sheeran Is Creepily Spot-On

This is certainly the shape of Ed Sheeran, but is it him? Not so fast!

Some may be surprised to know that this is actually a wax figure of the four-time Grammy winner. The statue, created for Madame Tussauds, was unveiled on Tuesday at Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium in London as a nod to Sheeran's love of four-legged furry friends.

Whoever crafted the figure certainly did their homework since the faux Sheeran is outfitted in his signature flannel, jeans with scruffy hair and a beard. Naturally, he's also holding a guitar.

For those who want to see the wax Sheeran for themselves, it will be on display at Madame Tussauds in London on June 19.

